Innovative 3D snapshot sensor for inline inspection of geometry, shapes and surfaces

The surfaceCONTROL 3D 3500 works according to the principle of optical triangulation based on fringe projection. Using a matrix projector, a sequence of patterns is projected onto the surface of the measuring object. The light of the patterns diffusely reflected by the test object surface is recorded by two cameras. The three-dimensional surface of the test object is then calculated from the recorded image sequence and the knowledge of the arrangement of the two cameras to each other.

Ideal for inline 3D inspections

The surfaceCONTROL 3D 3500 is used for inline measurements of shapes, geometries and surfaces. Thanks to its compact design and high measurement accuracy combined with high data processing speed, the surfaceCONTROL 3D 3500 is designed for integration into production lines, e.g. for 3D measurements of precision mechanical parts. For example, hole spacing, flatness and co-planarity of mounting surfaces, electronic components on PCBs or embossed 3D texts can be inspected.

Why surfaceCONTROL 3D 3500?

Highest precision in z-axis up to 0.4 µm

Complete 3D images from 0.2 s

Micrometer-accurate snapshots with large measuring fields

High compatibility via different interfaces