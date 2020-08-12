High-performance laser scanner for large measuring ranges

The portfolio of innovative scanCONTROL 30xx laser scanners has now been extended with a new model that covers measuring fields in the x- and z-axes up to 200 x 300 mm. The LLT30xx-200 is used whenever large measuring ranges and high measurement accuracy are required.

Powerful laser profile scanners are used for versatile 2D/3D profile measurements and combine the latest technology, highest performance and a diverse range of applications. In automation, production and process monitoring as well as quality control, scanCONTROL scanners solve measurement tasks on demanding surfaces with high dynamics.

This model combines several advantages: high performance, extreme accuracy, different operating modes for individual requirements, professional configuration software and modern interface connections. The sensor outputs calibrated profile data at around 5.5 million points per second with up to 2048 measuring points per profile. Furthermore, the sensor offers a High Dynamic Range mode for inhomogeneous surfaces which achieves, combined with the optimized auto exposure, best results even on dark surfaces.

Red and Blue Laser

For the measuring ranges of 25 mm and 50 mm, you can choose a red or a blue laser depending on the application. For measuring ranges of 200 mm, the red laser is available. In the field of Blue Laser Technology, Micro-Epsilon holds a patent for measurements with blue lasers on red-hot glowing objects exceeding 700 °C and (semi-)transparent objects.

Gateway II now available with pre-programming

Using the scanCONTROL Gateway, you can transmit the measurement values via different interfaces. Combined with a SMART sensor, the measurement results can be output via Ethernet, PROFINET, EtherNet/IP or EtherCAT. Moreover, you can benefit from our pre-programming service for quick and easy setup. You get a customized gateway configured to your requirements and all required IP addresses, which makes it immediately ready for use. In addition, you receive a backup of your configuration.

Advantages

Large measuring range of 200 mm

High performance

High dynamic range mode for inhomogeneous surfaces

Digital interfaces