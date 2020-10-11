Miniature thermal imaging camera for dynamic processes

With a compact size of 45 x 45 x 62 mm, the miniature thermoIMAGER TIM 160S infrared camera weighs just 195 g. This universal camera is used in thermography measurements. Due to its high thermal sensitivity (NETD) of 0.08 K, the camera provides precise measurement values in temperature ranges from -20 °C to +900 °C. A high temperature model for up to +1500 °C is also available.

With a frame rate of 120 Hz, the captured images are output in real time. Recording and snapshot features are also available. The process interface enables the determination of threshold values for alarm output.

The USB 2.0 interface allows the camera to be connected to a PC for quick start. Connection to other systems is possible via a variety of analog and digital interfaces.

Exchangeable lenses (12°, 30°, 55° and 80°) are available which can be selected depending on the measuring field. For elevated ambient temperatures up to 315 °C, a cooling housing is available.

The miniature universal camera is supplied in a handy carrying case including accessories.