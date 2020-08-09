High precision laser micrometer with large measuring range

The optoCONTROL 2520-95 precision micrometer is used for static and dynamic measurement tasks and industrial applications with a large measuring range. Both inline quality inspection applications and measurements in manufacturing automation, chemical and automotive industries, as well as machine building can be performed quickly and reliably.

With a measuring range of 95 mm, the optoCONTROL 2520-95 performs precisely with a high linearity of < ±15 µm and a repeatability of ≤ 6 µm. Up to 2,000 measurement values per second can be output via analog and digital interfaces

The laser micrometer simultaneously measures and outputs several objects and the corresponding measurement values. This enables, for example, multi-segment measurements of several strips in cutting machines. Furthermore, hoses and extruder products such as bars and plastic tubes can be detected reliably.

Configuration can be easily carried out via the web interface for set up and configuration of video signal, filters and different measurement modes.

The optoCONTROL 2520-95 micrometer works with a laser classified as 1M, i.e., protection equipment is not required.

Benefits

Fast output of measurement values with up to 2,000 measurement values per second

Large measuring range with high linearity & repeatability

Measurement distance up to 2 meters

Multi-segment measurements possible

Data output via fieldbus and analog/digital interfaces