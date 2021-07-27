Autonomous thermal imagers for industrial serial applications

The thermoIMAGER TIM41 is a robust and compact thermal imaging camera for industrial series applications. High resolution and a large temperature range make this model ideal for machinery and plant monitoring. In addition, the camera has a spotfinder function which enables automatic hot and cold spot detection. This is how the camera monitors and focuses on up to three measuring fields simultaneously on a continuous basis.

The temperature range is between -20 °C and +900 °C. An integral motorized focus enables remote focusing.

If limit values are exceeded, the camera can initiate further steps such as alarms, door openings, cooling mechanisms or shutdowns by transmitting the measured values to a control system.

Commissioning is easy via the TIM Connect software included in the scope of supply. You can output measured values via Ethernet or a process interface (4-20 mA). No additional PC is required for operation in autonomous mode.

Why thermoIMAGER TIM41?

Excellent optical resolution for precise temperature measurements

Spotfinder function for automated monitoring

Robust & industrial design

Autonomous operation without PC

Integral motorized focus

Developed for series applications