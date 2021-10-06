IO-Link: Modern integration of laser distance sensors into industrial environments

The optoNCDT ILR2250 laser distance sensor with IO-Link measures distances up to 100 m without reflector, and up to 150 m with reflector. The sensor can be used in both indoor and outdoor applications. The robust aluminum die-cast housing is designed for industrial environments. The optoNCDT ILR2250 is used, amongst others, in the steel industry as well as in the transport, logistics and conveyor system industries. Coil diameters, filling levels in silos, diameters of seamless rolled rings and crane positions are measured reliably and precisely, and drone-supported distance measurements can be detected too.

The IO-Link standard enables the recording, exchange and evaluation of process data, parameters and diagnosis values of the entire production process, from the PLC through to the sensor/actuator level. This saves time and money. All you need for the connection is a common industrial line.

Why optoNCDT ILR2250 with IO-Link?

High flexibility through connection with worldwide standardized technology according to IEC 61131-9

Dynamic adaption of sensor/actuator parameters

Early intervention in production process reduces waste

Simple, uniform wiring and significantly reduced interface variety at the sensors/actuators